DeKalb veteran suicide awareness walk still on despite weather forecast

A U.S. Navy veteran salutes the flag Monday, May 27, 2024, during the playing of "Anchors Aweigh" at the DeKalb Memorial Day program at Ellwood House. (Mark Busch)

Editor’s note: If you are a veteran and in need of help, call 988 and press 1, chat online at www.988lifeline.org, or text 838255. The service is a free 24/7 mental health crisis hotline and available to all. Veterans need not be enrolled in Department of Veterans Affairs benefits or health care to connect.

DeKALB – Organizers behind a free 2.2-mile walk to bring awareness to veteran suicide and learn about ways to prevent it plan to hold the event Sunday come rain or shine.

The Be the One Walk will go from 10 a.m. to noon at Northwestern Medicine Health and Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road, DeKalb.

If it’s heavily raining when the walk begins, participants can use the indoor track at the Health and Wellness Center, organizers said. Informational booths and a 50/50 raffle drawing will remain staged outside with tents.

Those interested are able to register day-of and are encouraged to arrive by 9:30 a.m. if they have not preregistered. There is no cost to register.

Same-day donations also will accepted for those looking to support local veterans causes.

The event hosted by the DeKalb American Legion Post No. 66 and American Legion Auxiliary is planned as part of an ongoing national campaign by the American Legion called Be the One. The campaign seeks to erase the stigma surrounding mental health and wellness and those who ask for help, specifically for active and nonactive military members and their families.

Suicide is considered the top issue facing veterans, according to the National Veteran Suicide Prevention annual report, which estimates that between 17 and 22 veterans or service members take their lives each day. The veteran suicide rate is more than 50% higher than the suicide rate for nonveteran adults, according to the American Legion.

The event, open to all, will include vendors representing a variety of area service and community resources for people to learn more.

Those not wishing or unable to do the walk are invited to do other offered activities, including Tai chi, labyrinth meditation and seated yoga.