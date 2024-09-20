DeKalb girls runners win at Rochelle European-style meet: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Sept. 19

Girls cross country

Rochelle European Style Meet: At Rochelle, DeKalb won with 32 points.

Maret Siblik led DeKalb in 22:46.48, while teammate Brenda Aquina was fifth in 23:54.25. Genoa-Kingston’s Emma James was sixth in 24:23.72 and Hinckley-Big Rock’s Zeta Fay was 13th in 26:27.28 seconds.

Boys cross country

Rochelle European Style Meet: At Rochelle, the hosts finished with 38 points, three ahead of DeKab for the win.

Hinckley-Big Rock’s Caden Hageman was third in 19:50.01, while DeKalb’s Andy Duran was fourth in 20:09.25. Gabriel Pena led Genoa-Kingston in 20th place in 23:19.38.

Boys soccer

Hononegah 3, Sycamore 3: At Sycamore, Gavin Crouch scored twice, assisted on both by Jameson Carl, in the win.

Carl added a goal in the 48th minute, assisted by Crouch.

Guilford 5, DeKalb 0: At Rockford, the Barbs were shut out in the nonconference match.

Volleyball

Lutheran 2, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Rockford, the Cogs fell 25-21, 24-26, 25-20.

Addy Vicary had seven kills, Presley Meyer had 12 assists, Mia Wise had three aces and Zabella Paustian had nine digs.

Indian Creek 2, Somoanuk 1: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves came from behind for a 21-25, 27-25, 25-21.

Boys golf

Rochelle 166, Genoa-Kingston 175: At Rochelle, Jack Peterson led the Cogs with a 39 and was runner-up in the nonconference match.