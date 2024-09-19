Sycamore tennis knocks off DeKalb: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls tennis

DeKalb’s Krystal Baggett hits a forehand during her match against Sycamore Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Sycamore 6, DeKalb 1: At Sycamore, the Spartans swept the doubles matches for the win.

Lizzie McConkie and Maggie Klein won 10-2, Taylor Zemanek and Peyton Wright won 10-0, Grace Majerus and Addison Kuhns won 10-1 and Allie VanMastrigt and Bella Johnson won 10-1.

Krystal Baggett had the lone win for the Barbs, 10-1 at No. 1 singles. Lila Ezell (10-4) and Reagan O’Sullivan (10-2) won for Sycamore.

Boys golf

DeKalb 161, Metea Valley 165: At Kishwaukee Country Club, Jonah Keck was co-medalist with a 37 for the Barbs in the DVC win.

Tyler Brackemyer carded a 39 for DeKalb.

Boys soccer

Genoa-Kingston 7, Rockford Christian 0: At Genoa, Adrian Jimenez scored twice for the Cogs in the BNC win.

Ayden Hernandez, Adrian Delgado, Fernando Flores, Chris Modesto and Brandon Wolcott each scored as well. Jaime Serna earned the shutout in goal.

Hinckley-Big Rock 1, Byron 0: At Hinckley, Lofton Atkins scored on a ball from Sawyer Smith for the win.

Alex Casanas had 13 saves for the Royals (7-3-2), who face Oregon at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Women’s soccer

Kishwaukee 1, Illinois Valley 1: At Oglesby, Mavi Avila had the goal for the Kougars, who host Waubonsee at noon on Saturday.