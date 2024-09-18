Jason Brewer scores twice for Indian Creek: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Sept. 17

Boys soccer

Indian Creek 4, Pecatonica 4: At Waterman, neither team ever led by more than a goal.

Tyler Bogle started the scoring for the Timberwolves (3-5-2) with a penalty kick before Jason Brewer scored with less than a second left in the first half.

IC’s third goal put it up 3-2 on a pass from Antonio Bonilla to Brewer, but the lead lasted a minute before Pecatonica scored again. Three minutes later, they scored again to make it 4-3.

Parker Murry connected on the equalizer on a corner from Jason Brewer with 10 minutes left to cap the scoring.

Waubonsie Valley 7, DeKalb 0: At Aurora, the Barbs (2-7) lost the DuPage Valley match.

Girls tennis

Sycamore 8, Kaneland 1: At Sycamore, the Knights’ lone win came from Ellie Taylor at No. 1 singles in a tiebreak, 6-1, 5-7 (10-7).

Lizzie McConkie (6-1, 6-3), Taylor Zemanek (6-0, 6-1), Peyton Wright (6-0, 6-1), Morgan Cook (6-0, 6-0) and Reagan O’Sullivan (6-0, 6-0) won at singles for the Spartans.

Klein and McConkie (6-2, 7-6 [5]), Zemanek and Wright (7-5, 6-0) and Grace Majerus and Addison Kuhns (6-1, 6-1) swept doubles for Sycamore.

Boys golf

Rockford Christian 144, Genoa-Kingston 172: At Swan Hills, Sean Peterson shot a 41 to lead the Cogs.

Girls golf

Rockford Christian 222, Genoa-Kingston 225: At Swan Hills, Mikayla Bass and Maddie Swanson split medalist honors, but the Cogs fell.

Volleyball

IMSA 2, Hiawatha 1: At Aurora, the Hawks fell 20-25, 25-14, 25-18.