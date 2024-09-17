Genoa-Kingston soccer, volleyball win: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys soccer

Genoa-Kingston 3, Oregon 1: At Oregon, Ayden Hernandez scored twice to lead the Cogs to the Big Northern Conference win. Chris Rangel added a solo tally as G-K picked up its first conference win of the season to improve to 1-3 in the BNC, 5-4-2 overall.

Kaneland 6, Rochelle 3: At Maple Park, the Knights picked up their second conference win of the year with the victory over the Hubs. Kaneland improved to 5-3-1 overall, 2-0 in the Interstate 8.

Hinckley-Big Rock 3, Serena 2: At Serena, the Royals improved to 6-3-2 with the win over the Huskers.

Indian Creek 2, IMSA 1: At Aurora, Tyler Bogle scored both goals for the Timberwolves as they captured the Little Ten conference matchup. Jacob Coulter had 13 saves as IC improved to 3-5-1, 2-1 in the conference.

Sycamore 5, LaSalle-Peru 0: At Sycamore, Jameson Carl netted a hat trick as the Spartans took the Interstate 8 match. Aiden Sears and Gavin Crouch added solo tallies as Sycamore improved to 6-4 overall and 2-0 in conference.

Girls volleyball

Genoa-Kingston 2, Rochelle 1: At Rochelle, Jessie Fredrickson had 12 kills as G-K outlasted the Hubs 25-18, 17-25, 25-16. Mia Wise added eight kills and Presley Meyer added seven aces for G-K (8-7).

Durand 2, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, the Hawks fell in two sets in a nonconference contest, 25-15, 25-18. Hiawatha is now 7-5 on the season.

Marquette 2, Indian Creek 0: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves fell to 7-7-2 in a nonconference setback to the Crusaders, 25-16, 25-16.

DeKalb 2, Rockford Auburn 0: At Rockford, Maddi Hollar has seven digs and a dozen assists as the Barbs evened their season record at 3-3 with a 25-22, 25-18 win. Adi Galijovic added six kills and Molly Fell had five aces for DeKalb.