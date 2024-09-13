Kingston man charged with attempted murder in DeKalb stabbing Friday

Ezequiel Hernandez, 28, was charged Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, with first-degree attempted murder, a Class X felony in connection to a stabbing reported about 2 a.m. in downtown DeKalb Friday, police said. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb Police Department) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – A Kingston man was charged with attempted murder after a stabbing Friday in downtown DeKalb left a man with serious injuries, police said.

Ezequiel Hernandez, 28, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, a Class X felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison. Hernandez was arrested by DeKalb police and is being held in custody at the DeKalb County jail pending a pretrial release hearing, which is expected Saturday.

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said his officers responded about 2 a.m. to the 100 block of South First Street for a report of a person who was stabbed. He said police have not yet determined a motive.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen and bleeding, according to a news release. Paramedics took the victim to a Rockford hospital, where he was expected to undergo surgery.

A witness told police that the victim and multiple other people got into a fight, which ended when the man was stabbed.

Police alleged that Hernandez is the culprit.

A witness told police that Hernandez allegedly fled the scene of the stabbing in a red vehicle. Police found that vehicle with multiple people inside a few blocks from the 100 block of First Street. Officers saw blood inside the vehicle, authorities said.

The witness identified Hernandez and multiple other people who they alleged were involved in the stabbing.

Court records related to the charges were not immediately available Friday evening. Prosecutors are expected to file a motion asking a judge to deny release to Hernandez pending trial, according to the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story that could be updated as more information becomes available.