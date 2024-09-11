Ava Carpenter has 11 kills for Sycamore: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Sept. 10

Volleyball

Stillman Valley 2, Sycamore 1: At Sycamore, the Spartans lost 21-25, 25-19, 25-16.

Ava Carpenter had 11 kills while Khiara Thomas had 10 kills and four blocks for the Spartans.

Indian Creek 2, IMSA 1: At Aurora, Izzy Turner had seven kills 11 assists and three digs to lead the Timberwolves in the 22-25, 25-12, 25-23 win.

Mia Riffell had 26 digs, Makayla Bateman had six kills and five aces, while Allie Peterson had five kills and two blocks for the Timberwolves (5-2-2, 2-0 Little Ten Conference).

Richmond Burton 2, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, the Rockets improved to 11-0 on the year.

Ava Hardy had six kills, Brooklyn Ristau had six digs and Jessie Fredrickson had two digs and four kills.

Hiawatha 2, Leland 1: At Kirkland, the Hawks stormed back for a 20-25, 25-22, 25-16 victory.

Boys soccer

Naperville North 6, DeKalb 0: At Naperville, the Barbs dropped their DVC opener to the Huskies.

Boys cross country

Winnebago Season Opener: At Fuller Forest Preserve, Gabriel Pena took ninth to power Genoa-Kingston to a fifth-place finish in the nine-team field.

Pena finished in 11:30. The Cogs finished with 160 points, one ahead of Rockford Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

Girls cross country

Winnebago Season Opener: At Fuller Forest Preserve, Emma James took seventh in 13:39.81, helping Genoa-Kingston take third in the five-team field.

The Cogs finished with 65 points, just three behind second-place Rockford Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

Girls golf

Plano 211, Hinckley-Big Rock 249: At Indian Oaks, McKenna Bark posted a 55 to lead the Royals.

Winnebago 233, Genoa-Kingston 255: At Swan Hills, the Cogs lost by just two strokes.

Mikayla Bass shot a 54 for the Cogs.

Boys golf

Genoa-Kingston 171, Winnebago 175: At Swan Hills, the Cogs won the BNC showdown.

Colton McDowell and Harrison Zorica each shot a 41 to share in the low score for either team on the day.