NIU STEM Cafe to explore green energy’s hidden materials

DeKALB – The next Northern Illinois University STEM Cafe will explore the hidden materials green energy requires.

The free event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Registration is encouraged to attend.

During the STEM Cafe, attendees can learn about how the technology green energy needs is made from materials that exist in small proportions. The minerals and metals can be difficult to locate and little is known about their formation process. Food and beverages will be available to buy from Fatty’s.

The event’s featured speaker is Mark R. Frank, NIU professor of earth, atmosphere and environment.

“The metals and minerals critical for the transition to low-carbon energy sources have to be developed as quickly as the technology is developed, or we risk having found an answer to climate change but not being able to do anything about it,” Frank said in a news release.

NIU STEM Cafes are part of NIU STEAM and are designed to increase public awareness of the critical role that STEM fields play in everyday life.

For information or to register, visit go.niu.edu/stemcafe.