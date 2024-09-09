Adventure Sprouts children’s boutique to open in Sycamore

A new children's clothing boutique, Adventure Sprouts, is planned to open at 235 W. State St., Sycamore, the former home of The Sycamore Confectionary. The space is under construction on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore local is moving from North Carolina back to their hometown to open a children’s boutique clothing store dubbed Adventure Sprouts.

“Our family is moving back to the Midwest! North Carolina has been a great long extended vacation, but you can take the people out of the Midwest, but you can’t take the Midwest out of the people! Ope! We’re moving back! And to Sycamore, Illinois!” the store’s owner wrote on an Instagram post July 22. “I grew up in Sycamore and it’s always felt home. So I am thrilled to be moving my family back to the Midwest and to a place so special to me. AND I am beyond excited to open my very own store front in Downtown Sycamore!!”

The store, 235 W. State St., will move into the former downtown Sycamore space once home to The Sycamore Confectionary. The shop also will offer toys and accessories, according to its website.

No opening date has yet been announced as of Sunday.

