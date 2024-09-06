Man charged with robbing DeKalb T-Mobile store: police

DeKALB – A Chicago man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of robberies including at a Metro T-Mobile store in DeKalb, police said.

Aaron A. Hicks, 32, has been charged with felony robbery. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.

Hicks was taken into custody without incident by North Riverside police Aug. 24 and arrested by DeKalb police in connection with the T-Mobile robbery, according to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department. Police also allege that he was wanted for similar robberies after matching the description of the alleged robber in Cicero, Lions, Bellwood and Forest Park.

He was booked given a notice to appear in court, according to the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robbery is a nondetainable offense under regulations outlined in the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act, sometimes referred to as the SAFE-T Act.

On June 21, DeKalb police responded to a reported robbery at the Metro T-Mobile store, 121 S. Fourth St., according to the release.

Witnesses told police that the robber grabbed the cash register and ran out of the store, fleeing in a black passenger car, authorities said.

Video surveillance footage of the T-Mobile robbery was obtained by DeKalb police, who shared the footage with surrounding departments and learned that other robberies likely were connected to the same person, police said.