Tyler Bogle scores twice in Indian Creek soccer win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Sept. 4

Boys soccer

Indian Creek 4, Serena 1: At Waterman, the Timberwolves scored three goals in five minutes to take command in their Little Ten opener.

Tyler Bogle had goals in the 22nd minute then in the 25th minute. Sean Acker scored in the 27th minute, and Cooper Rissman scored in the 79th. Acker also had an assist, and Jason Brewer had a pair for IC (2-2-1, 1-0).

Hinckley-Big Rock 3, DePue 2: At DePue, the Royals picked up the Little Ten win. Luke Badal and Adam Ness had assists. Alex Casanas had 15 saves in net for the Royals.

Sawyer Smith had all three goals for the Royals after the Little Giants jumped ahead 2-0.

Byron 1, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Byron, the Cogs outshot the Tigers 22-8 in the loss.

Girls tennis

Sycamore 7, Belvidere 0: The Spartans rolled to a sweep, not losing more than two sets in any of their matches.

Lizzie McConkie (6-1, 6-0), Maggie Klein (6-0, 6-2) and Morgan Cook (6-1, 6-0) won at singles. Taylor Zemanek and Peyton Wright (6-1, 6-2), Grace Majerus and Addison Kuhns (6-2, 6-0), Reagan O’Sullivan and Allie VanNastrigt (6-1, 6-1), and Bella Johnson and Lila Ezell (6-1, 6-0) recorded doubles wins.

Volleyball

Hononegah 2, Sycamore 1: At Sycamore, the Spartans fell 25-13, 22-25, 25-21.

Ava Carpenter had 11 kills and two blocks, while Khiara Thomas had nine kills and seven aces.

Boys golf

Naperville North 154, DeKalb 164: At DeKalb, Jonah Keck posted a 38 to lead the Barbs in the DVC loss.

Girls golf

Kaneland 190, Ottawa 191: At Ottawa, Kailey Kunstman carded a 42 to earn medalist honors for the Knights in the Interstate 8 win.