Kishwaukee College creates Albert and Frances Besserman endowment fund

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Foundation recently announced the creation of the Albert and Frances Besserman endowment fund, which will aid the Kishwaukee College library and scholarships to students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering or math.

Albert Besserman said they wanted to specifically help students looking to go into STEM and, in particular, math.

“Our interest is in providing financial support to students in need of scholarships, especially students pursuing a career in math or teaching math. Starting a career in mathematics is one of the best things that happened to me, and the opportunity to pass it along is meaningful,” Besserman said in a news release.

The fund was created to honor the Bessermans, who are former Kishwaukee College employees.

Frances began to work as part-time Kishwaukee College library staff member in 1973. She received a master’s in library science, worked as a reference librarian and was the college’s Learning Resources Center director. Frances also assisted with Kishwaukee College’s library renovations. She retired from the college in 1998.

“We would also like part of it to support Kish students through Library Services and any program enhancements or funding they need to enhance their services,” Frances Besserman said in the release.

College officials thanked the Bessermans for their contributions.

“The Bessermans have a long legacy of contributions to Kishwaukee College. The Foundation is honored to continue to work with them as they provide generous, continued financial support for our students and our community,” Kishwaukee College foundation director Courtney Walz said in the release.

The couple met at Illinois State Normal University. Albert Besserman was hired as a Kishwaukee College math teacher in 1968. He also served as the college’s mathematics department chair for six years and earned two Outstanding Educator of the Year awards. He retired from the college in 1997.

“The college had a huge influence on their whole lives. I remember how important the college and the community were and thought it would be a great opportunity to give back and show their support,” Mark Besserman, Albert and Frances’ son, said in the release.

