Volleyball

Indian Creek 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 1: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves won the topsy-tujrvy match, 26-9, 15-25, 25-16.

Hiawatha 2, Alden-Hebron 0: At Alden-Hebron, the Hawks rolled to a 25-12, 25-15 win over the Little Giants.