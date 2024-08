DeKALB – St. George Greek Orthodox Church will hold its annual pet blessing in honor of former DeKalb mayor and animal lover Bessie Chronopoulos.

The free blessing will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at Huntley Park, 200 Prospect St., DeKalb.

Participants can have their pets blessed by the church. Refreshments will be provided. Pets must be brought on a leash or in a carrier.