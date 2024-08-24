Jazz in Progress to perform annual summer concert Aug. 27

Jazz in Progress (Photo provided by Jazz in Progress )

DeKALB – Jazz in Progress will perform its annual summer Swingin’ the Bandshell concert Tuesday in DeKalb.

The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

The program will include 1960s and ‘70s funk, classic jazz standards and swing-era music. Instrumental and vocal soloists from the band also will be featured.

Jazz in Progress is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds for local community music programs, including the DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville and Leland school districts; St. Mary’s School in DeKalb; and the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

For information, visit jazzinprogress.org, call 815-751-0006, or visit the band’s Facebook page.