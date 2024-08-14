Sycamore’s Denim & Diamonds Saloon encourages line dancing

Denim & Diamonds Saloon, 425 W. State St., a live music bar that serves cocktails, and offers twice weekly line dancing, darts and pool games, shown here on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – A new music and sports bar in Sycamore wants area residents to come out for a drink, and have a little fun while they’re at it, too.

Denim & Diamonds Saloon, 425 W. State St., has made its home in the former Midwest Natural History Museum in downtown Sycamore.

The saloon brands itself as a live music bar, offering line dancing multiple times per week, a variety of cocktails, and other ways to occupy the time, including dats, pool tables, shuffleboard and pinball in the lower level of the building.

The establishment also will offer family line dancing every Sunday, according to the business’ Facebook page.

