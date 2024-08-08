Glidden Homestead seeking barbed wire exposition show exhibitors

Barbed wire display (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is seeking barbed wire collectors and DeKalb historians to participate in a barbed wire exposition show as part of Barb City’s Barbed Wire Weekend.

The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29 in Northern Illinois University’s Altgeld Hall ballroom.

The collectors and historians will be able to display fencing tools, hands-on history, and barbed wire. Museums also can share local history through hands-on exhibits and displays. The show will be held to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Joseph F. Glidden’s “The Winner” patent creation.

Exhibitor tables cost $25. Free-standing display spaces also will be available. The vendor setup will be held Sept. 27. Registration is encouraged to participate.

The show costs $5 for adults and is free for children ages 14 and under. Proceeds from the show and rentals will support the homestead.

For information or to register, call 815-756-7904, visit BarbedWireWeekend.com, or email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org.