Financial Fitness workshop set for Aug. 13 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop for patrons to learn about credit scores as part of its Financial Fitness series.

The free workshop for adults will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 13 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn how to access and understand credit reports, what it says about credit health, what a good credit score is, how to open and close credit accounts and how collections and late payments affect credit scores. The workshop will be led by Old National Bank experts. Snacks also will be provided. No registration is required to attend.

For information, contact samanthah@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.