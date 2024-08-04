Here’s what’s happening at DeKalb library in August

DeKALB – Here’s what’s happening at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., in August. Programming is free but sometimes requires preregistration.
- Introduction to the Sound Studio: (teens and adults) 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5 in the library’s 309 Creative and Sound Studio. Participants can learn about the studio’s equipment and projects the equipment can create. Hands-on technology experience will be limited and dependent on the program attendees. For information, email patrickc@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2115.
- End of Summer Reading Mini Golf: 1 to 2 p.m. in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Children can play mini golf, get summer reading prizes from the children’s department. Those 2 to 9 must be accompanied by a guardian or parent. For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3310.
- To Be Read By Tweens (ages 10-13): Book Reviews: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Attendees can learn how to create book reviews with social media and art. Library staff will post reviews on social media and in the library. Parents or guardians must sign a video use release. Art materials and tech will be provided. Children ages nine can attend if accompanied by a parent. For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3310.
- Spine Crackers Book Club: “Smile:” 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Patrons will be able to discuss the book “Smile” by Raina Telgemeier. The club is free and intended for students in third through sixth grade. For information, email jenniferm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- Informational Booth: Habitat for Humanity: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 6 in the library’s main lobby. Participants can learn about various Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County programs. The programs include financial literacy workshops, home repair services, home ownership programs, Kishwaukee United Way’s 211 hotline, and NIU’s Preschool For All-Extension. For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.
- Book Babies (newborn to 36 months): 9:30 to 10 a.m. and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Aug. 6 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Attendees will be able to participate in sign language practice, a book reading, sing interactive songs, and finger rhymes and plays. For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- Preschool Story Time (ages 3-5): 9:30 to 10 a.m. and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Aug. 6 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Patrons can participate in talking, reading, counting, and singing activities to improve their math and literacy skills. For information, email ohna@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- Rave About Your Faves (teens): 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio. Participants will be able discuss their favorite book or author. Snacks provided. For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.
- Find Balance with Tai Chi (teens and adults): 6 to 6:45 p.m. Aug. 6 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. Attendees can learn about and practice tai chi. Step-by-step instructions led by Erica Bough, a fourth degree martial arts black belt and certified tai chi instructor. Due to limited space, the program is first-come, first-served. For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.
- Classic Film Serie (teens and adults): “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974),” 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room. The series is held once a month on Tuesdays. For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.
- Stories at Huntley Park: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at Huntley Park, 200 Prospect St., DeKalb. Patrons can sing songs, play on the playground, and read stories. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on. For information, email johna@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- Children’s Craft Corner: Bear Claw Paw: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 6 and from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 6 and 7 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Participants will be able to use crafts to create a wearable paw. For information, email amandah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3301.
- PS4 Sports Tournament (6th through 12th grade): 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 in the library’s Teen Room. Attendees can play various Playstation 4 sports games. Pizza is being provided. The winner will receive a candy prize. Due to limited space, registration is required to attend. For information, email yooneks@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2450.
- Art Attack (8 and older): Perler Beads: 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Patrons will be able to create with perler beads. Materials are being provided. Due to limited supplies, the event is first-come, first-served. For information, email amandah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3301.
- 3D Design a Keychain (teens and adults): 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in the library’s 309 Creative room. Participants can 3D print keychains with Tinkercad, a 3D-modeling software. The keychains may be printed after the program. Patrons will receive a phone call or email to pick up their keychain. Due to limited space, the program is first-come, first-served. For information, email penn@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.
- Play and Learn with 4-C (newborns to age 5): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Attendees will be able to develop children’s language development, early literacy, listening skills, concentration, and fine and gross motor skills through songs, rhymes, and parent-child interactions. For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- Bookworm Barbs (kindergarten through second grade): “Charlie & Mouse, Book One:” 3 to 3:45 p.m. Aug. 8 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. Patrons can discuss “Charlie & Mouse, Book One.” Book copies are available at the children’s department desk while supplies last. Snacks and a craft will be provided. Due to limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org. For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- BARB Book Club: “Frindle:” 4 to 4:45 p.m. Aug. 8 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. The children’s club will discuss “Frindle.” Book copies and a bookmark are available at the children’s department desk. Due to limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org. For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- English Conversation Club (teens and adults): 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 8 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio for people to practice speaking English. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attend. For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.
- Coloring Club: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in the library’s 309 Creative room. Attendees can color in books or pages. Gel pens, paper, markers, coloring books and colored pencils. Due to limited space, the club is first-come, first-served. For information, email elizabethh@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2110.
- General Book Club (adults): “The Bullet Swallower” by Elizabeth Gonzalez James: 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio. The audiobook and book copies are available. For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.
- Toddler Time (18-36 months): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 9 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. The event includes books, songs and activities to help toddlers expand learning abilities. Siblings are welcome. For information, email johna@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- 3D Design an Amulet (teens and adults): 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 9 in the library’s 309 Creative room. Patrons will be able to design a custom amulet with Tinkercad, a 3D-modeling software. 3D modeling experience is encouraged to attend. A limited amount of computers offered. For information, email patrickc@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2115.
- From Seed to Harvest at the DeKalb County Community Gardens: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at the DeKalb County Community Gardens, 2475 Bethany Road, Sycamore. Attendees can volunteer to harvest vegetables. Participants must wear closed-toed shoes and clothes that can get dirty. In the event if inclement weather, the program will be canceled. For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.
- Author Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 in the library’s main lobby and lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. Patrons will be able to meet local authors, listen to book excerpts, ask questions, and learn about recent publications. Eight of the authors also will hold a presentation. Book copies are available to buy. For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.
- Dungeons and Dragons (adults): 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room. Participants can play long-form role-playing games to build character, cooperation, and leadership skills. Materials will be provided. Due to limited space, the event is first-come, first-served. For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or email 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.
- Open Poetry Reading (teens and adults): 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room. Attendees will be able to read or share a poem. For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.
- Lightbeam Players present “The Show Must Go Wrong:” 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. “The Show Must Go Wrong” tells the story of the Gold Note Awards, the music industry’s biggest night. The audience is eager to learn who the winners are, but when things go wrong the night descends into mayhem and mishaps. For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.
- Line Dance Surprise: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. Patrons can learn how to dance Latin fusion, hip-hop, or something new from Becca Steger, a Ballroom Blitz dance instructor. Drinks and breaks provided. Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Due to limited space, the event is first-come, first-served. For information, email stormye@dkp.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3310.