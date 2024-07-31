Kishwaukee College to offer six fall fast-track training programs

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will offer six fast-track training programs during the fall semester, available online, in-person and in hybrid formats.
The programs range from eight to 15 weeks and allow students to start a career or build skills with additional training. Participants need computer access and the internet for online programs. Some programs include an externship or a clinical component, according to the college.
The fall fast-track training programs include:
- Appliance repair technician: Aug. 26 through Nov. 20, in person. Appliance repair technicians are trained to assist clients with household appliance installation, troubleshooting and repairs. In-person instruction will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Kishwaukee College.
- Dental assistant: Aug. 26 through Nov. 15, online lecture and in-person practice. Dental assistants are health care professionals who work with dentists and dental hygienists to provide preventive and corrective dental care and administrative support in dental offices. In-person practice will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at a local dental office.
- Pharmacy technician: Aug. 26 through Dec. 6, online. Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists with dispensing prescription medications while performing various duties in a pharmacy setting. Funding is available through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
- Phlebotomy technician: Aug. 26 through Nov. 8, in person. Phlebotomists are health care professionals trained to collect, handle, process and transport blood and other specimens for laboratory analysis with micro-collection and venipuncture techniques. In-person instruction and practice will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kishwaukee College. A clinical experience will be from Oct. 21 through Nov. 8 at a local hospital.
- Real estate broker pre-license: Sept. 24 through Nov. 14, online. Real estate brokers perform duties in real estate transactions such as marketing homes, establishing escrow accounts and working to ensure legal and fair transactions.
- Sterile processing technician: Aug. 26 through Nov. 29, online. Sterile processing technicians provide support to health care facilities for patient services. Technicians de-contaminate, clean, assemble, process, sterilize, store and distribute medical supplies and devices needed in patient care, especially surgery.
For information, visit kish.edu/fasttrack.