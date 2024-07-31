Kishwaukee College to offer six fall fast-track training programs

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will offer six fast-track training programs during the fall semester, available online, in-person and in hybrid formats.

The programs range from eight to 15 weeks and allow students to start a career or build skills with additional training. Participants need computer access and the internet for online programs. Some programs include an externship or a clinical component, according to the college.

The fall fast-track training programs include:

Appliance repair technician: Aug. 26 through Nov. 20, in person. Appliance repair technicians are trained to assist clients with household appliance installation, troubleshooting and repairs. In-person instruction will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Kishwaukee College.

Dental assistant: Aug. 26 through Nov. 15, online lecture and in-person practice. Dental assistants are health care professionals who work with dentists and dental hygienists to provide preventive and corrective dental care and administrative support in dental offices. In-person practice will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at a local dental office.

Pharmacy technician: Aug. 26 through Dec. 6, online. Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists with dispensing prescription medications while performing various duties in a pharmacy setting. Funding is available through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Phlebotomy technician: Aug. 26 through Nov. 8, in person. Phlebotomists are health care professionals trained to collect, handle, process and transport blood and other specimens for laboratory analysis with micro-collection and venipuncture techniques. In-person instruction and practice will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kishwaukee College. A clinical experience will be from Oct. 21 through Nov. 8 at a local hospital.

Real estate broker pre-license: Sept. 24 through Nov. 14, online. Real estate brokers perform duties in real estate transactions such as marketing homes, establishing escrow accounts and working to ensure legal and fair transactions.

Sterile processing technician: Aug. 26 through Nov. 29, online. Sterile processing technicians provide support to health care facilities for patient services. Technicians de-contaminate, clean, assemble, process, sterilize, store and distribute medical supplies and devices needed in patient care, especially surgery.

For information, visit kish.edu/fasttrack.