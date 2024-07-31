DeKalb library’s Classic Film Series begins Aug. 6

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will screen movies for patrons as part of its Classic Film Series.

The screenings will be at 6 p.m. Tuesdays in August in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free screenings are meant for adults and teens.

Participants can watch movies that showcase the classic films age. The movies will be screened once a week. No registration is required to attend.

The movie lineup includes:

Aug. 6: “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974)

Aug. 13: “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017)

Aug. 20: “Death on the Nile” (2022)

Aug. 27: “A Haunting in Venice”

For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.