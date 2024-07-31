Bank robbery reported at DeKalb credit union

DeKalb police officers look out the door of the Illinois Community Credit Union Wednesday, July 31, 2024, as they investigate a morning bank robbery in the facility at 1500 Barber Greene Road in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb police are investigating a bank robbery Wednesday morning at a credit union, which likely will remain closed for the rest of the day, authorities said.

Police were called about 8:21 a.m. Wednesday to Illinois Community Credit Union, 1500 Barber Greene Road, for a potential bank robbery, DeKalb police Cmdr. Craig Woodruff said.

“The bank is closed for now; we’re processing it,” Woodruff said. “No one is injured. We do not believe there to be a [ongoing] threat.”

Woodruff said police believe the bank was robbed, but they don’t have details yet on how much may have been taken.

By the time police arrived, any alleged suspects had already fled, Woodruff said.

No injuries were reported. The credit union’s parking lot had been taped off by police as of 11 a.m. No employees remained in the building.

A passerby asked Woodruff when she could access the credit union. He replied that it likely won’t reopen Wednesday. Customers were notified by the Illinois Community Credit Union’s Sycamore branch, 508 W. State St., that the DeKalb branch was closed Wednesday.

DeKalb police have not made an arrest in the reported robbery as of 11:15 a.m.

Officers could be seen searching a nearby grassy area, and Woodruff piloted a police drone into the sky above the building. He said police were looking for evidence.

Woodruff said police believe there is no continuing danger to the public. He said the Sycamore Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the initial call.

Officials with the credit union could not be immediately reached for comment.

This is a developing story which will be updated.