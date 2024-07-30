Tractor driver charged with DUI, reckless homicide in death of motorcyclist

A Rutland man who was driving a tractor in September 2023 when it collided with a motorcycle, killing its driver, was charged Friday with reckless homicide, DeKalb County court records show.

Matthew R. Reynolds was charged Friday with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs causing death and reckless homicide in connection with the death of Allen P. Gembeck.

Reynolds is accused of being under the influence of marijuana on Sept. 30 when he failed to stop his John Deere tractor at a stop sign at Indian Road and U.S. Route 30 and collided with Gembeck’s motorcycle, killing Gembeck, who was traveling west on U.S. 30.

Gembeck, 58, of Lee, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office news release issued after the crash.

Gembeck was married to Denise Gembeck for 28 years and was employed for 35 years as a diesel mechanic at Lindahl Brothers in Bensenville, according to his obituary.

“Allen was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by all who knew him,” according to his obituary.

Reynolds was identified by the sheriff’s office as being 36 and from Rutland, which is in La Salle County.

Because the crash resulted in a death, Reynolds, if convicted of the aggravated DUI, faces three to 14 years in prison unless the judge determines “extraordinary circumstances exist” that require probation, according to state statute.

Reynolds did not have an attorney listed in court records as of Monday morning.

An arrest warrant was not issued, but he is scheduled in court on Aug. 15.