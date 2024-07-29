Mini golf event for youth Aug. 3 and 5 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a mini golf event to celebrate the end of its summer reading programs.

The event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 3 and from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 5 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

The free event is intended for children ages 12 and under.

Patrons can play a mini golf round. Attendees also will be able receive summer reading prizes from the children’s department. Children ages 2 to 9 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3310.