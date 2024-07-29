DeKalb library to host sound studio introduction sessions Aug. 5 and 30

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will hold two sessions for patrons to learn about the library’s sound studio equipment.

The sessions will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 30 in the library’s Creative and Sound Studio, 309 Oak St.

The free sessions are meant for teens and adults.

Participants can learn about the studio’s equipment and the projects the equipment can create. Patrons also will receive hands-on technology experience. The experience will be limited and dependent on the session attendees. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email patrickc@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2115.