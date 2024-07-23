They’re in the game: NIU players relishing being in college football video game

CHICAGO — EA Sports released its first college football game in over a decade to the world back on July 15. And with it came a mix of excitement and hype throughout the college football fandom.

So when NIU football players and coaches were asked about the release of the game, as well as their inclusion in it during the Chicago Media Days on Tuesday, it’s no surprise that it was a topic they were more than willing to talk about.

“I’ve probably been playing too much since it got released,” linebacker Jaden Dolphin said. “We’ll get home from practice and hop right on the game.”

College Football 25 is the first game of its type released from EA Sports since 2014. And for the first time ever, college players were given a chance to be represented in the game.

And for many players like tight end Grayson Barnes, who was 12 years old when the last iteration of the game released, it was like a dream come true to be included.

“I grew up playing NCAA 14, and once you see yourself actually in the game, it’s just a whole different feeling,” Barnes said. “It just kind of hits you like ‘Woah, that’s me,’ and it’s pretty cool.”

Players who opted to be included in the game, which was a majority of the Huskies’ roster, received a free copy of the game, as well as a check for $600 to use however the players wanted.

For some, the choice of how to use the money was obvious. Barnes and center Logan Zcharnitz used their check to buy an Xbox Series X, while safety Nate Valcercal purchased a PS5 to enjoy the game.

“Having that NIL money is nice for what NCAA did,” Valcercal said. “And it gives everyone a chance to get $600 because some people might not get NIL chances often, so it’s nice chance for everyone to get some money.”

For others, like defensive tackle Devonte O’Malley, the new earnings were put towards something else.

“I just used it to buy groceries,” O’Malley said.

The release of the game has also given Northern Illinois players a chance to connect and bring more camaraderie into the locker room.

“We all play as NIU on the game and every day we’re talking about what we did with different players,” defensive back JaVaughn Byrd said. “We have a lot of fun using each other. It’s almost a given that we have to use NIU against anyone in the country, so it’s definitely brought us closer together.”

And it’s not just the players who are excited to get a chance to play as people they know. Family and friends have been sending messages and videos to the players about playing as them in the game, and even NIU fans have reached out about players making crucial plays.

“I actually had one kid send me a direct message on Instagram and I forgot what he said, but it was along the lines of ‘great job, kid,’” O’Malley said. “I was so confused and then he said ‘I’m sorry, you just got a game-winning sack for me,’ and I just thought it was crazy.”

NIU running back Antario Brown speaks at NIU Chicago Media Day on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Elsye Jones/NIU Athletics)

To the surprise of very few Northern Illinois fans, the top-rated player is running back Antario Brown, who is listed as an 85 overall, which he feels is an overall fair representation.

“I think they simulated my game pretty well to some of the things I do on the field,” Brown said. “It’s pretty fun. It’s a fun game, I’m happy to play as myself and my teammates, and just beating those Power 5 schools to win the game.”

The one stat that Brown was a little disappointed in was his speed, where he is listed as an 89. While still fairly quick, he sits three points behind backup rusher Gavin Williams.

“That was something I wasn’t surprised by,” Brown said. “He’s a pretty fast guy and we race a lot and he always gets me.”

On the day of release, Northern Illinois was given a 73 overall ranking, which is the 10th highest mark in the Mid-American Conference, despite being picked to finish third. Miami (Ohio) and Western Michigan currently have the top ranked programs in the league, with both sporting 80 overalls.

Probably the biggest shock when it came to the rankings was the Huskies’ defense was given a 64 ranking despite being in the top 25 nationally for total defense last year, as well as having nine returning starters.

Coach Thomas Hammock speaks at NIU Chicago Media Day on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Elsye Jones/NIU Athletics)

Head coach Thomas Hammock, who’s been playing as NIU with his son, said that when he was looking at the rankings, the fact that the offense (67 overall) was ranked above the defense was a little unjust.

“I think our offense is ranked higher than our defense, based on what I’m not sure,” Hammock said. “I think our offense will be improved from last year, but we have a strong defense. But if we win more games, our rankings will go up, and so I’m excited to see how our rankings grow in 2025.”

The players have also had their eyes on the low rankings as well. Dolphin, who was second on the team in total tackles a season ago, says that while the initial rankings are a little disrespectful, they don’t represent the team and the players on it. He believes that as the season goes on, that defensive ranking will gradually climb throughout the season.

“I think for sure by the end of the season, we’ll be at least a 75,” Dolphin said. “I know I want to get mine up from a 73, but we should definitely be ranked higher.”