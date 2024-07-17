DeKalb chamber accepting Athena Award nominations

Athena Award 2024 recipient Michelle Bringas receives her gift for being a finalist in this Shaw Local file photo on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, during the Athena and Women of Accomplishment Awards reception hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce at the Egyptian Theatre. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2024 DeKalb Athena and Women of Accomplishment Awards through July 26.

The Athena Award recognizes women for being a role model, community service, assisting women to meet their full potential, and professional and business accomplishments.

The Women of Accomplishment Award recognizes individuals who meet Athena criteria but are retired or no longer working in DeKalb County. To submit a nomination, visit dekalb.org/athena-award.

The Athena Award is a national program. Award finalist nominations and support letters are sent to the Illinois Chamber of Commerce with Athena programs to select the recipient.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce provides businesses in the greater DeKalb region with resources, offers avenues for businesses to connect with each other and the community, and advocates for business needs.

For information, call 815-756-6306, email virginia.filicetti@dekalb.org, or visit dekalb.org or dekalb.org/athena-award.