2 dead, others injured in 5-car pileup on I-88 in DeKalb County

Two people were killed and multiple others injured in a five-car pileup on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County Tuesday, when a box truck crashed into another car, prompting further collisions, authorities said.

All eastbound lanes on I-88 remained temporarily closed more than four hours later. Authorities did not provide an estimate of when the lanes would reopen.

The multiple-vehicle crash was reported at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday on I-88 eastbound, east of Hinckley Road near mile marker No. 99 in Cortland, according to information provided by the Illinois State Police.

Two occupants of the same vehicle were pronounced dead, according to state police. Authorities have not identified anyone involved in the crash or the deceased as of 9:06 p.m. Tuesday. No citations or arrests have been announced as of Tuesday night.

The pileup occurred just hours after a different crash involving a semi-trailer truck on eastbound I-88 earlier Tuesday, according to ISP.

Traffic was already slowed come rush hour Tuesday evening due to the semi-truck cleanup, authorities said.

The driver of a box truck did not stop in time to accommodate the slowed traffic, and struck another vehicle, setting off a chain reaction, state police said a preliminary investigation revealed. The second vehicle struck a third, which struck a fourth then struck a fifth vehicle, causing a significant pileup.

One of the drivers was airlifted to a nearby hospital with injuries. Another reported minor injuries.

All I-88 eastbound traffic lanes remain temporarily closed as of 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, ISP public information officer Shannon Barrea said. Traffic in the eastbound lanes is being diverted off at Peace Road in DeKalb, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.