Severe thunderstorm warning continues for DeKalb County Monday

Clouds overlook the intersection of Airport and Barber Greene roads in Sycamore on Monday, July 15, 2024, as another round of severe weather sets in for DeKalb County. (Kelsey Rettke)

Severe weather is expected to continue through Monday in DeKalb County, as a severe thunderstorm warning goes through 9:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

DeKalb County was briefly under a tornado warning from about 8:08 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Tornado sirens could be heard going off in Sycamore and DeKalb around 8:15 p.m.

The NWS reported that a severe squall line capable of producing tornadoes and significant straight line wind damage was locate over Kirkland, 9 miles west of Genoa, and moving east at 40 mph.

Residents were urged to seek immediate shelter. Significant damage to homes, vehicles and trees is expected. Heavy rainfall, chances of hail and 70 mph could occur, according to the NWS.

All of DeKalb County remains under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. Tuesday, a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:15 p.m. Monday and a flood watch until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

840pm: Derecho moving into Somonauk IL right now. Here is ridiculous stacked shelf cloud. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/RpfrDdJqtm — Bob Waszak (@nilwxreports) July 16, 2024

This story was updated at 8:54 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2024.