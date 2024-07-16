5 athletes who could be the Daily Chronicle 2024-2025 Boys Athlete of the Year

DeKalb’s Davon Grant goes under the basket for a layup in front of Jefferson's Cortez Christmas in February during their Class 4A regional semifinal game at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

The Daily Chronicle is looking ahead to the 2024-25 athletic season and five different Player of the Year competitions. Today, we conclude the series with a look at five potential boys athletes of the year.

The amount of mutlisport standouts in local boys athletics runs very deep. So many athletes with NCAA Division I offers in one sport are still playing another.

The competition for the Daily Chronicle 2023-2024 Boys Athlete of the Year was super close, with Davon Grant getting the honor. Not only is he back, but many of the other top multisport athletes from the area return as well. Meaning that, somehow, the race for the 2024-2025 boys athlete of the year is even more competitive.

Here are five athletes that could end up with the honor.

Davon Grant, jr., football/basketball, DeKalb

Davon Grant made an impact on the basketball court as a freshman and put up even gaudier numbers in his sophomore campaign.

But his football prowess stole the show, at least among NCAA Division I programs. After just one varsity season at receiver and safety, he has offers from Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Marshall, Akron and NIU.

He was a first-team selection on the Daily Chronicle All-Area football and basketball teams this year and was in the running for player of the year in both sports. It’ll be a very tough competition with the other athletes on the list, but Grant is poised for another gigantic year.

Burke Gautcher, sr., football/track, Sycamore

Gautcher, the Chronicle’s football player of the year, has already committed to play at Iowa, where he’ll shift from cornerback to linebacker. And he had never played defense before the 2022 season. And in the 2023 season, he moved from wide receiver to quarterback.

There may be some stability on the football field in Gautcher’s future, getting the chance to play the same positions two years in a row. That should equal even more eye-popping numbers in his final high school season.

And that’s not even getting into track. He qualified in the long jump and two relay teams for the 2A state tournament. There’s the potential for a lot of shiny points on his list of qualifications by the time the school year is over.

Martin Ledbetter, sr., basketball/baseball, Hinckley-Big Rock

You get the feeling if the Royals had a football program, he’d be a three-sport star. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound standout is huge for a 4A baseball or basketball prospect, let alone at the 1A level. He’s dominated both sports for three years for the Royals and was the Daily Chronicle 2024 Baseball Player of the Year.

On the baseball field he pitches, catches and plays first. He also hits the stuffing out of the ball, mashing nine homers after setting a school record with 12 as a sophomore.

On the basketball court, he was a second-team selection on the Illinois Media All-State team, special mention on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association team, and a Daily Chronicle All-Area first-team selection. He averaged 19.5 points and 13.1 points a game.

Aidan Wyzard, sr., basketball/track/football, Sycamore

Wyzard took second in Class 2A in the long jump this spring. And he only had one shot before he injured himself and still put up the second-best mark in the state. The injury also kept out of his other events, including a pair of relays that were among the best-seeded in the state.

He also was a role player on the basketball team, an instant spark of speed whenever he was on the court. And if that’s not enough he’s on the football team too, although didn’t play much last year on a loaded roster. But this year he’s a senior and could build off his five catches in 2023.

Freddy Hassan, sr., track/basketball, Kaneland

Hassan nearly averaged a double-double during basketball season and was an All-Area first-team selection. Kaneland won the Interstate 8 for the second straight year, and Hassan averaged 14 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 57% from the floor.

He also was an incredible high jumper during track season, taking seventh at the 3A state tournament with a leap of 1.95 meters.