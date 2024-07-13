Learn about disco dancing at DeKalb workshop

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an event for patrons to learn disco dancing.

The free event will be at 2 p.m. July 14 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn disco dance moves. The event will be led by Becca Steger, a ballroom blitz dance instructor. Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Cold drinks and scheduled breaks will be provided.

No registration is required to attend. Because of limited space, the event is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email stormye@dkp.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3310.