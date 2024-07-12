July 12, 2024
7th Ward meeting with Alderman John Walker set Monday

By Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb Ward 7 Alderman John Walker speaks at the June 12 City Council meeting. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb 7th Ward residents are invited to a ward meeting with their alderman, John Walker, on Monday at Rock Covenant Church.

The meeting will run from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church 1930 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

The meeting includes discussions on issues within DeKalb, topical concerns and opportunities, according to a news release from the city. Walker will provide opening remarks. Time also will be allotted for resident comment. Attendees can record or livestream the meeting.

Participants are asked to email discussion topics to john.walker@cityofdekalb.com.

