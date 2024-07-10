Train cars carrying coal derail in Somonauk

SOMONAUK – No one was injured after two train cars carrying coal derailed Wednesday, leaving most railroad crossings in the village of Somonauk blocked for two hours, Somonauk Police Chief Bill King said.

About 9:49 a.m on Wednesday, two cars on a BNSF Railway train traveling east derailed at a track switch on the west side of town, leaving one car on its side, King said. Four cars became detached from the train at the crash sight, two of which derailed, King said.

Shortly before noon, King said things were calm, and the portion of the derailed-train that remained on tracks was beginning to leave town.

“It is moving now slowly, so probably in another five, ten minutes all the crossings will be open in Somonauk, including Somonauk Road,” King said.

Both railroad tracks, and most railroad crossings in the village were initially blocked by the derailment, King said. For nearly two hours, the derailment caused a BNSF train to block all railroad crossing in Somonauk, except Green Street and County Line Road, King said.

King said the village had to wait for BNSF employees to inspect the crash site, and train, to make sure it was safe to move the locomotive.

No injuries were reported from the train crash, and King said there was no significant property damage in the village, but utility company reps had come by to check their infrastructure.

King said the majority of the damage from the crash impacted the railroad tracks, and did not know how long it would take for the one overturned railcar to be cleared.

This is a developing story which could be updated.