Third annual Stories and Stroll returns to DeKalb Thursday

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will hold a story time and outdoor hike as part of its third annual Stories and a Stroll program.

The free public story time will be held at 10 a.m. June 27 at Afton Forest Preserve, 13600 Crego Road, DeKalb.

A nature-themed story will be read by the library’s children’s librarians. A 40 minute hike is set for after the story. The hike will be led by DeKalb County Forest Preserve naturalists. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.