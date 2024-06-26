June 26, 2024
Third annual Stories and Stroll returns to DeKalb Thursday

By Shaw Local News Network
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, in DeKalb.

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will hold a story time and outdoor hike as part of its third annual Stories and a Stroll program.

The free public story time will be held at 10 a.m. June 27 at Afton Forest Preserve, 13600 Crego Road, DeKalb.

A nature-themed story will be read by the library’s children’s librarians. A 40 minute hike is set for after the story. The hike will be led by DeKalb County Forest Preserve naturalists. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

