DeKALB – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host a “Keeping the Faith in a Secular World” lecture on the secular world and faith.

The free lecture will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the church, 900 Normal Road, DeKalb.

Participants can learn about faith challenges and problems faced by church members. The lecture will be led by the Rev. Joseph Gastiger.

For information, call 815-756-4888, email stpaulsdekalb@gmail.com, or visit stpaulsdekalb.org.