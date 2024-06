DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a program for patrons to fold paper cranes.

The free program will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the library’s 309 Creative room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can fold paper cranes. Supplies and beverages will be provided. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.