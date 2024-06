SYCAMORE – The Bethel Assembly of God will host a “Keepers of the Kingdom” vacation Bible school for the summer.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 17 through June 21 at ACS Cornerstone School, 355 N. Cross St., Sycamore.

The school is free and intended for children in third through sixth grade.

Attendees can participate in games, music and crafts. Prizes and snacks will be provided.

Registration is required to attend. To register, visit bethelofsycamore.org.