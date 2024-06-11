Father’s Day arts and craft event set for June 13 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Hillmann Pediatric Therapy to host a Father’s Day arts and craft event Thursday for patrons to celebrate Father’s Day.

The free event will be at 4 p.m. in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

The event is intended for children ages 9 to 14.

Attendees will be able to create various crafts. Children must be accompanied by a parent. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.