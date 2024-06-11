June 11, 2024
Shaw Local
Father’s Day arts and craft event set for June 13 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Hillmann Pediatric Therapy to host a Father’s Day arts and craft event Thursday for patrons to celebrate Father’s Day.

The free event will be at 4 p.m. in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

The event is intended for children ages 9 to 14.

Attendees will be able to create various crafts. Children must be accompanied by a parent. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

