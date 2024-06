SYCAMORE – The Bethel Assembly of God will host a “Keepers of the Kingdom” Vacation Bible School in June.

The free program will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 17 through June 21 at ACS Cornerstone School, 355 N. Cross St., Sycamore.

Children ages 3 through sixth grade can participate in crafts, games and music. Snacks and prizes will be provided.

Registration is required; visit bethelofsycamore.org.

For information, call 815-895-4740.