DeKALB – The DeKalb County Retired Teachers’ Association will host a meeting for retired DeKalb County teachers June 11.

The meeting will be at 11 a.m. at the Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb.

Retired teachers are encouraged to attend. Reservations will be required by noon Friday.

To RSVP, call 815-895-5494.