Learn about country line dancing in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an event for patrons to learn country line dancing.

The free event will be held at 2 p.m. June 9 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn popular country line dances. The event will be led by Becca Steger, a dance instructor. Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Cold drinks and breaks will be provided. No registration is required to attend. Due to limited space, the event is first-come, first-served.

For information, email stormye@dkp.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3310.