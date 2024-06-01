Prep softball: Kaitlyn Williams’ 15-pitch at-bat helps push Sycamore to sectional title

Sycamore players hoist the plaque after winning the Class 3A sectional final over Prairie Ridge Friday, May 31, 2024, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – Down by a run in the top of the fourth inning in the Class 3A Sycamore Sectional final Friday, Kairi Lantz and Faith Heil started a Sycamore rally with singles, and Ema Durst and Bella Johnson each had RBI singles for all of the Spartans runs in a 3-1 win against Prairie Ridge.

And while the play in the middle of all that was a fielder’s choice, it not only moved up a runner but it was a one-of-a-kind at-bat for Kaitlyn Williams, who fouled off nine pitches in a row as part of a 15-pitch at-bat against Prairie Ridge ace Reese Mosolino.

“It’s really just to put the bat out there because she’s a good pitcher and has some heat,” Williams said. “So you just stick your bat out there and it will go. And of course anything putting the ball in play can score runs.”

Sycamore coach Jill Carpenter said for as dominant as Mosolino has been all year, that at-bat was a win for Williams and the Spartans.

“Oh my good Lord. That had to be 15 pitches,” Carpenter said. “I mean amazing, right. And while she didn’t get a hit, she advanced a runner, and you don’t take a K or a flyout, that’s how you win in the postseason.”

Durst, who drove in two runs Thursday in a 6-0 win for the Spartans (33-5) over Kaneland in a sectional semifinal, tied the game at 1-1 with a single that scored Bella Johnson, a courtesy runner for Lantz. Johnson singled up the middle to score Durst and Delaney Larson, who pinch ran for Williams.

Sycamore had only five hits in the game with four coming in that key inning. In the top of the fourth, Keera Trautvetter started a double play for the Spartans before their three-run outburst.

“I think we came into it a little tired from yesterday,” Williams said. “But then Keera had that double play, and I think it definitely lit a fire.”

Prairie Ridge coach Scott Busam said the Spartans refused to strike out, and it was evident in Williams’ at-bat. After Mosolino struck out the side in the first, Sycamore batters struck out only twice the rest of the game.

Mosolino allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits and struck out five. She retired the last seven Spartans to keep the Wolves in the game. Busam said it was a lights-out performance for his sophomore pitcher.

“She commanded her spots,” Busam said. “One of their batters had a 15-pitch at-bat. They refused to strike out today, and Reese wasn’t going to back down. They didn’t really square up a lot of balls today. They had some base hits and found some gaps. I was really proud of how Reese performed today.”

The Wolves (25-6) took the lead with an unearned run off Dierschow in the top of the third. Ady Kiddy doubled and took an extra base on a misplayed ball on the throw back into the infield. That allowed her to score on a sacrifice fly by Emily Harlow for a 1-0 Prairie Ridge lead.

It was the second run allowed by Sycamore this postseason, which will continue Monday in the Class 3A Kaneland Supersectional against Antioch, which beat Sycamore in last year’s Kaneland Supersectional 5-2.

“We had some oopsies today, but they fought through it and kept trying really hard to be the best versions of themselves,” Carpenter said. “We have been preaching that all year and that is how you win in the postseason.”

The Wolves went 14-13 last year, and this year won their first regional since 2018.

“I think every girl who played on this team last season was disappointed with a .500 record,” Busam said, “every single player from the head coach all the way down to JV. This was a season to change the culture, build the program and let people know Prairie Ridge softball is a program to be recognized.”