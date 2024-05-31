NIU’s WNIJ Radio ‘Jazz Spectrum’ program begins in June

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University’s WNIJ 89.5 FM announced that it will air a new original program, “Jazz Spectrum,” beginning in June.

The program will air from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays during the month, according to a news release.

“Jazz Spectrum,” hosted by Bobby Broom, will share jazz music that represents its breadth and depth. The program features a range of various jazz styles, eras, instrumental configurations and moods. The music will be presented in a narrative that highlights its cultural, historic and thematic relevance.

Broom’s goal is to entertain and encourage listeners’ jazz music interest and discovery. “Jazz Spectrum” will be pre-recorded. He also will host live in-studio broadcasts. Listener requests and questions can be provided online.

Broom began studying guitar at age 12. He released 15 commercial albums and performed on five continents. Broom toured and recorded with jazz musicians such as Sonny Rollins. His music style includes smooth jazz; classic jazz standards; and jazz interpretations of pop, rock and blues songs. Broom teaches jazz guitar and jazz studies at NIU.

WNIJ 89.5 FM is one of two noncommercial public broadcasting stations by Northern Public Radio, the broadcast arm of NIU, and provides local, national, international and independent news.

For information, email wnij.org/jazzspectrum.