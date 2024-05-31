‘Mess Mania’ takes to DeKalb with a twist

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring the go ahead goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match against Cruz Azul Stadium on Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) (David Santiago/AP)

DeKALB – “Mess Mania” is in full swing, and DeKalb is getting ready for the prospect of thousands flocking to see Major League Soccer superstar Lionel Messi play should he come to town.

DeKalb County United kicks off its Midwest Premier League Season against Chicago House on June 8 and is offering to refund tickets to fans if Messi shows up to any of the team’s matches at Northern Illinois University.

The team announced on X that this offer will allow anyone who bought a ticket in advance to be refunded thereby giving them the chance to enjoy the match for free.

“Other clubs may exploit Messmania to increase prices, but not us,” the team wrote. “We promise: If Lionel Messi comes to any DKCU game, anyone who bought a ticket in advance gets in FREE! We want our loyal fans to see him because we are DKCU, and it means more.”

The team noted that Messi is not scheduled to attend any DeKalb County United matches this season or any future season.

DeKalb County United is a Midwest Premier League member organization comprised of amateur and semipro soccer teams around the Midwest. The team runs men’s and women’s clubs, and plays its home matches on the NIU campus.