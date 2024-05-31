June happenings at Somonauk Public Library

SOMONAUK – The Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St., will host a variety of programs and events in June, according to a news release.

Tot Tales: Patrons will be introduced to hand motions, songs, rhymes and books. The program is intended for newborns to 3-year-olds. Registration is required to attend.

Morning Story Hour: The program includes crafts, a snack, stories and songs. The program is intended for children ages 3 to 6. Registration is required to attend.

After School Crew: The program features a different weekly STEM activity intended for children ages 6 to 10. Registration is required to attend.

Paws For Reading: 4 to 5 p.m. June 27. Attendees will be able to read for 15 minutes to Fox Valley therapy dogs. The event is intended for children in first through fifth grade. Registration is required to attend.

Local Writers Group: 5 to 6:30 p.m. June 6 and 20. The group is intended for adults and high school students. The first session will be at the Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.

Chicks with Sticks: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 6. Participants will be able to sew, crochet, knit or work on crafts. Beginners can attend.

Bingo: 12:30 p.m. June 5, 12 and 19. Patrons can play bingo to win prizes. Refreshments will be provided. The event is intended for adults ages 18 and older.

Men's Book Group: 4 p.m. June 25. The group will read and discuss nonfiction, biography and history books.

History Book Discussion Group: 4 p.m. June 13. Participants can discuss and read nonfiction and history books.

Fiction Addiction Group: 4 p.m. June 20. Attendees will be able to read and discuss fiction books.

4 p.m. June 20. Attendees will be able to read and discuss fiction books. Pageturners and Pageturners Too! Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. June 26 and 6 p.m. June 27. Patrons can discuss suspense books.