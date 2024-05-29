Magician Cody Clark to perform Saturday in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two magic shows featuring magician Cody Clark.

The free shows will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The shows are intended for people with special sensory needs.

The first show features a magic railway adventure. The second show will combine magic with stories of Clark’s autistic experiences. The first show is intended children ages 3 to 8. The second show will be open to people ages eight and older. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.