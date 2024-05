This is in response to the first responders article about Phil Voorhis.

It was my husband that he performed CPR on at Walmart on Nov. 8, 2021.

Thanks to Phil my husband survived his cardiac arrest and I will forever be grateful to him and Melissa, an EMT who helped alongside Phil.

Because of them I was able to have four more months with my husband until sadly he passed in March of 2022.

Angela Mast

Sycamore