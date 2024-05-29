Letter: More balanced view needed for local social media

To the Editor

As local newspapers have lost revenue, they reduced coverage of their communities. To fill this gap, some individuals have created Facebook pages that describe the actions of local governments.

Unfortunately, those pages that focus on DeKalb have been persistently presenting negative views of local government, especially that of the city of DeKalb, the school district and the park district.

The result is potentially harmful to the community. Lacking other, less biased information, people who read these posts could form a negative impression of our community’s leadership and our community more generally.

These pages, with their jaundiced view of the locality, exaggerate the negative. Inaccurate posts are common and information, especially on taxes, is presented in ways intended to maximize discontent.

Both elected officials and staff are targeted with personal criticisms while their contributions to the community are ignored. The persistent, often unfair, attacks on public officials could dissuade capable people from running for office or volunteering for city committees. Why serve if you are going to become a target for constant criticism and insults?

When students are evaluating their options for college or businesses or individuals are considering relocating, their online searches quickly pull up these relentlessly negative and distorted images of DeKalb. Students might decide not to choose to attend NIU and businesses or potential residents are more likely to look elsewhere.

DeKalb is a good place to live, study and work, quite different from what these social media posts present. These biased posts hurt the community and its residents. Why do those who administer these pages want to harm the community in which they live?

There are some real problems here and they should not be ignored, but a one sided, negative look does little to bring about solutions. A more balanced view is needed.

Herb Rubin

DeKalb