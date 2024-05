DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The Friends of the DeKalb Public Library will host a Spring Social to thank the library’s supporters and for patrons to learn about the group.

The free event will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

The social features refreshments, music and raffles. The group also will accept new memberships. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email friends@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568.