Brynn Woods strikes out 13 as Kaneland softball wins regional: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

Kaneland 2, Woodstock North 1: At Maple Park in the Class 2A Kaneland Regional championship, Angelina Campise hit a two-run home run, all the offense Brynn Woods would need for the Knights.

Campise had three of Kaneland’s six hits, while Bree Cosby had two and scored the other run for the Knights (12-13-1).

Woods struck out 13 in the four-hitter, allowing one earned run and walking none.

The Knights will face Sycamore in a Sycamore Sectional semifinal on Wednesday. Kaneland handed the Spartans one of their three losses on the year.